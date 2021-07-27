Details On Meteor That Streaked Across The Texas Sky Shared

By Shane McGlaun •

Recently, hundreds of people in Texas and surrounding states reported a bright fireball in the nighttime sky (not pictured). The fireball happened shortly after 9 PM earlier this week, and reports were made from all over Texas, including from Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, and other locations.

About 213 accounts of the fireball were reported to the American Media Society, which officially named the event 4002-2021. Those who saw the meteor described it as bright glowing orange on its way down, “falling like an orange full moon.” NASA and the American Meteor Society have now released additional details about the fireball, which happened Sunday night.

The fireball was traveling at more than 52,000 mph, and its fiery streak lasted about four seconds. The fireball occurred at a height of 53 miles above the ground, falling to about 34.5 miles above the ground. Scientists say that it was not part of the Perseids Meteor Shower because it traveled from a different direction and much slower.

The speed suggests it was a small piece of an asteroid and the resulting fireball was reportedly as bright as a quarter moon. Its brightness has led to estimates that it was created by something larger than six inches in diameter with a weight of at least 10 pounds.