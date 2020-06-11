Destiny 2 Has A Massively Overpowered Grenade Launcher

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 9:06 AM

Fans of Destiny 2 have discovered that the game’s new exotic grenade launcher is massively overpowered. The launcher can one-shot-kill raid bosses. Multiple tweets showed up online, highlighting the grenade launcher taking out raid bosses with one hit.

Clearly, this isn’t how the weapon was meant to function. The weapon will undoubtedly see a fix before long. Players discovering that the grenade launcher can Insta kill raid bosses are seemingly delighted by that fact. The weapon reportedly doesn’t instantly kill major enemies, just the bosses.

Odds are a patch is being worked on right now. However, until the issue is patched, players are racking up raid boss kills with glee. There is certainly no way that Bungee intended to introduce a weapon that would destroy the RAID boss with one shot.

WITHERHOARD VS CALUS IT INSTA KILLS HIM WTF pic.twitter.com/6mcegTg6GQ — Sweat (@Sweatcicle) June 10, 2020

Anyone wanting to get in on the one-shot kill action, we need to download the new Seasons of Arrivals expansion reports Gamesradar. Those with season pass get immediate Witherhoard (the grenade launcher) access. Check out some of the tweets above to see the one-shot kill action.