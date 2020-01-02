Dell Unveils 2020 XPS 13 9300 Notebook

Dell has unveiled the latest update for its XPS 13 notebook computer. The new machines are the 9300 series and all sport a 13.4-inch screen size. There are two screen types available, with one offering 1920 x 1200 resolution and the other offering 3840 x 2400. Touch-enabled models get Gorilla Glass over the screen.

Processor options include Intel Core i3 1005G1 at up to 3.4GHz, Intel Quad-Core i5 1035G1 up to 3.6GHz, and an Intel Quad-Core i7 1065G7 at up to 3.9 GHz. The machine can be fitted with 4-32GB of LPDDR4X-3733 DRAM.

Storage is all SSD with PCIe 3.0 x4 SSDs from 256GB to 2TB available. Killer AX1650 and AX500 WiFi and Bluetooth interfaces are offered. All units have a 720p webcam integrated, and all are only 0.58 inches thick.

Connectivity includes a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports and onboard audio is via a pair of onboard speakers. Graphics are either Intel UHD or Intel Iris Plus onboard. Pricing for the machine starts at $999.99, and it will be available to purchase in the U.S. and some European countries on January 7 reports Anandtech.