Dell Offers Over $465 Off The Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Apr 13, 2020 - 8:48 AM

Alienware is the gaming computer brand that Dell owns, and it has a big sale going on right now on the Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop. The special price is $1784.56, which is a $465.42 discount off the standard $2249.98 price tag. Even with the discount, the machine is still very costly, but it has nice hardware inside.

The machine features a ninth-generation Intel Core i7 9700K eight-core CPU. The operating system is Windows 10 home, 64-bit edition. Graphics are handled by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB video card that is overclocking ready. Storage includes a 1TB, 7200 RPM SATA drive, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD as the boot drive.

The machine also has 16GB of dual-channel HyperX Fury DDR4 XMP at 2033 megahertz with support for up to 64GB of RAM. Other features include Qualcomm DW1810, 1×1 802.11ac with WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.1. The PC comes with the first month of premium support included in the price.

The machine also includes free shipping, and there are a bunch of accessories that are available at a discount as well. The Alienware 34-inch curved gaming monitor is available for $1,164.99, a discount from the regular price of $1,549.99. Among the many other items on sale is the Alienware 310K Mechanical gaming keyboard for $132.99, a discount from the $174.98 regular price.