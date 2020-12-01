December PlayStation Plus Games Revealed

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 9:06 AM

One of the most significant benefits of being a PlayStation Plus member is free video games available for download each month. PlayStation has announced the PlayStation Plus free game downloads for December, and there are three exciting titles to choose from.

One of the games is the multiplayer Worms Rumble came as a real-time, 32-player cross-platform combat title available for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Also available for the month of December is Just Cause 4.

Just Cause is an open-world sandbox game where players get to choose various weapons and vehicles to fight with in South America. The map spans 1024 square kilometers ranging from rain forest, to desert, to snowy mountains.

The third game is Rocket Arena and online 3v3 shooter. The game offers a variety of heroes with distinctive rockets and abilities. Players can also use a number of boosts to help their team win the fight. The games will be available starting December 1 through January 4.