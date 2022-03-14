Dark Horse Ford Bronco Revealed

By Shane McGlaun •

One of the hottest vehicles around right now is the new Ford Bronco, and it’s extremely difficult to find. Apocalypse Manufacturing has a history of taking cool trucks and SUVs and turning them into 6×6 customs. Dark Horse is a new Bronco with a third axle added. All three axles roll on custom wheels with 37-inch tires.

To move all the extra weight of an additional axle, wheels, tires, and modifications, Apocalypse beefed up the twin-turbo V6 to produce 400 horsepower. To get the additional power out of the engine required new software, increased boost, new injectors, and a new exhaust system.

The roof was revised, and a new rear window and side windows created a small bed in the back with a full-sized spare mounted to the tailgate. A 4.0-inch suspension lift clears the 37-inch tires and makes one mean-looking Dark Horse.

It’s not clear how much Dark Horse would cost. However, we know that other 6×6 conversions from Apocalypse Manufacturing sell for around $250,000, suggesting Dark Horse will be well into the six-figure range.