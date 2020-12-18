Cyberpunk 2077 Yanked From The PlayStation Store

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Dec 18, 2020 - 8:43 AM

Things keep getting worse for developers behind Cyberpunk 2077. The game has failed to live up to the expectations players had after waiting for the game to launch. The problem for many is that CD Projekt Red launched Cyberpunk 2077, and it was riddled with bugs.

History has shown over and over that as angry as gamers get when a game is delayed, delaying a game to make it playable is a vastly better solution than launching a half-baked game with severe bugs that impact functionality. Developers behind Cyberpunk 2077 chose to launch with bugs, and it was a very bad idea.

After hordes of complaints, Sony has pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store. Sony also announced that it would offer refunds to gamers while the developer works to fix bugs and glitches that essentially render the game unplayable.

Sony made an official post on its website promising to offer a full refund to everyone who purchased the game via the PlayStation Store. Sony wrote:

“SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice.

Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution.”

CD Projekt Red deserves every ounce of ire heaped on its shoulders for releasing this game in its current state. We hope the game can be fixed and lives up to the promises and expectations gamers had.