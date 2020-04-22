Cyberpunk 2077 Preorders On Sale At Amazon

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Apr 22, 2020 - 8:41 AM

The highly anticipated video game Cyberpunk 2077 is currently on sale at Amazon as of today. Preorder versions for PS4, Windows, and Xbox One are now on sale for $49.94, which is a discount of $10. One potential caveat for gamers in a hurry to get their new title when it launches is that the discount is on the physical version of the game.

However, no one will be able to get hands-on the game be it in physical or digital form until September 17. Amazon says the preorder specials will be in the hands of buyers by that date. Pre-ordering the game also comes with other physical and digital extras. Amazon says that the physical copy of the game includes a book filled with lore, a series of postcards, paper map, and stickers.

The purchase also comes with codes allowing the unlocking of the game soundtrack, art booklet, desktop wallpapers, and a code for the original tabletop role-playing game Cyberpunk 2020. Gamers who purchase the Xbox One version also get access to a version for the coming Xbox Series X is a free upgrade.

The game was initially expected the land in April but was pushed back to a fall launch back in January before coronavirus hit. Despite the coronavirus, the developers are confident they’ll hit the new September launch date reports Polygon.