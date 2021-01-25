Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.1 Brings A New Bug

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 9:27 AM

The developers behind Cyberpunk 2077 can’t seem to catch a break. Recently they released Patch 1.1 for the game, with gamers hopeful it would address many of the issues that have been making the game unplayable for some. Unfortunately, the patch has also introduced a new game-breaking bug, and it’s hard to avoid.

While the update included a lot of fixes, the new bug appears in the Down on the Street mission. In the bug, V gets stuck when Takamura calls because Takamura doesn’t say anything when the phone is answered. Reloading the game doesn’t fix the bug, and players are unable to continue the mission.

Making it even more annoying, Down on the Street is part of the main quest, so it can’t be avoided for players wanting to progress. There is a workaround, but a full fix won’t be available until Patch 1.2.

The workaround requires gamers to load an older save file from before Takamura and V leave Wakako’s office. V and Takamura must finish their conversation outside the office right away. After the conversation and updated quest progression, players need to skip 23 hours. With those steps followed, the holocall and correct conversation should be triggered.