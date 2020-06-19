Cyberpunk 2077 Has Been Delayed Again

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 10:21 AM

One of the most anticipated video games in recent memory is Cyberpunk 2077 from CD Projekt Red. Previously fans were disappointed when the game was delayed to September 17, 2020. The developers have now announced another delay for the game, pushing the launch to November 19, 2020. As for why the game was delayed, a statement was offered on Twitter.

The Twitter statement reads, “At the time we are writing these words, Cyberpunk 2077 is finished both content and gameplay-wise. The quests, the cutscenes, the skills and items; all the adventures Night City has to offer — it’s all there. But with such an abundance of content and complex systems interweaving with each other, we need to properly go through everything, balance game mechanics and fix a lot of bugs.”

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally set to launch on April 16. The delay to September 17 was made in January. The game developer did note that a preview build of the game was in the hands of various journalists, and hands-on previews would go live on June 25.

The developers wrote, “We hope this will satisfy some of your hunger for the game as we work to polish it for the November launch.” One particularly annoying fact about the delay is that it comes only weeks after the company said it was on track to hit the September 17 launch date. The assumption is the team ran into some sort of problem that led to the delay.