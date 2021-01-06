Cyberpunk 2077 Gutted With 79 Percent Of Its Player Base Lost In A Month

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Jan 06, 2021 - 9:31 AM

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most anticipated video games announced in a long time. It launched to hordes of excited gamers only for the game to windup being extremely disappointing. It’s stuffed with bugs and flaws that make the game virtually unplayable for many.

While the game continues to sell well via Steam, it’s also been losing huge numbers of players. A new report indicates Cyberpunk 2077 lost 79 percent of its player base since it launched a month ago. The daily player base for the game declined to 225,000 players via Steam.

It’s busiest day saw over 1 million players playing concurrently. To compare, CD Projekt Red’s still wildly popular game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had over half of its player base a month after it launched back in 2015.

It’s worth noting that the report says it’s common for single-player games to lose significant player numbers over their first month. Despite the turmoil surrounding the game, it still has a positive average review score via Steam. Gamers are hoping the developers fix the bugs and the game can deliver on its promises.