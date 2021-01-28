Cyberpunk 2077 Gains Support For Mods

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Jan 28, 2021 - 8:31 AM

Cyberpunk 2077 has been quite the mess with serious bugs and the last patch introducing another bug. The developers behind the game are trying to make it more enjoyable and give players the features they want. Recently, it announced that modding tools and resources have been added to the game.

With official support for mods, players will be able to adjust their experience to whatever they want it to be. While support for mods is just now going official, players have been modifying the game since it launched. In the past, we’ve seen mods for a third-person camera view.

Some of the mods also sought to fix problems and bugs in the game. Official support for mods will certainly be welcome by players, at least by the players who haven’t asked for a refund on the game.

Developers promise the mod tools will be continuously updated, and new game patches will be provided to ensure compatibility. Modding support tools are available here.