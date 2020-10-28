Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed Until December 10

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Oct 28, 2020 - 8:19 AM

Lots of gamers have been waiting in anticipation for Cyberpunk 2077 to be available so they could play the game. Fans were disappointed when the game was delayed until November 19 from its original launch date. If you hated that first delay, you will hate the most recent news as the game has been delayed again.

The new launch date is December 10. Developers say the delay is due to them still working on a launch day patch for the game. The delay is also blamed on the multiple platform release seeing the game launch for two different console generations, Google Stadia and PC.

Developers wrote, “The biggest challenge for us right now is shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen, and PC at the same time, which requires us to prepare and test nine versions of it,” the company said in a tweet. “We need to make sure everything works well and every version runs smoothly. We’re aware it might seem unrealistic when someone says 21 days can make any difference in such a massive and complex game, but they really do.”

The game has already gone gold back in early October, and fans have been promised no more delays in the past. We hope the developers can stick to that promise this time, but that remains to be seen.