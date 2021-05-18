Custom MSO McLaren 720S Rocks The Iconic Gulf Livery

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, May 18, 2021 - 8:00 AM

Many high-end automakers will create those who have the bank accounts to afford such luxuries completely customized cars. McLaren does this through MSO, or McLaren Special Operations. MSO has revealed a custom 720S sports car wearing one of the most iconic racing liveries ever created.

The livery is that of Gulf Oil International with the iconic light blue and bright orange color scheme. The 720S wearing the hand-painted racing livery is meant to celebrate the renewed association between Gulf and McLaren. According to McLaren, the hand-painted livery took 20 days to complete.

Along with the blue and orange paint scheme on the outside, the customized vehicle also includes matching key shells, brake calipers, and a bespoke interior featuring a painted steering wheel center band. McLaren notes that there is an opportunity for a limited number of customers to commission cars painted in the Gulf livery via MSO.

The vehicle features solid orange paint on the brake calipers and a custom interior with matching blue and orange stitching along with the Gulf logo. The images show the car is beautiful and is undoubtedly very expensive.