Crazy $3500 Sony Vaio Z Is Made From Carbon Fiber

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Feb 19, 2021 - 9:10 AM

Sony has unveiled a new laptop that it claims to be the world’s first made from contoured carbon fiber. The machine is called the Vaio Z, and it weighs under 2.3 pounds. It rings up $3579 for starters, making it an extremely expensive notebook.

Sony says contoured carbon fiber is made using a process that stacks fiber sheets in three dimensions. The shape of the notebook is created by drawing out characteristics while maximizing the rigidity and looks of the carbon fiber. The machine runs an 11th generation Intel Core H series processor and uses Vaio TruePerformance technology.

It comes standard with a new backlit keyboard making it easy to type in dark environments. A camera privacy shutter is equipped for those wanting privacy while working from home. Sony also redesigned the keyboard to reduce keystroke noise and make the keys more comfortable.

Other features include a Type-C Thunderbolt 4 port, and the machine uses a smaller AC adapter than its predecessors for more portability. The hinge of the notebook is designed to allow the LCD to open 180 degrees. Sony also notes that up to two additional 4K displays can be connected thanks to the USB Type-C ports. The most basic version of the notebook has 16 gigabytes of RAM and 512 gigabytes of SSD storage. The most expensive version sells for $4179 and offers two terabytes of SSD storage and 32 gigabytes of RAM.