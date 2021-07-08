Crazy 2006 Dodge Charger R/T Could Be Yours

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Jul 08, 2021 - 8:34 AM

If you’re a fan of the classic Chevrolet El Camino but want something a bit more modern, this heavily customized 2006 Dodge Charger R/T might be exactly what you need. One glance at the truck, and you can see why we mention the Chevrolet El Camino. The modified Charger has been converted from a four-door sedan to a two-door pickup.

The conversion was performed by a company called Smyth Performance, which is apparently known for converting cars into trucks. The vehicle has a bit over 68,000 miles on the odometer, and the conversion was performed in 2020. Since the donor car was an R/T, it has a 5.7-liter V-8 engine under the hood that produces 340 horsepower and 390 pound-foot of torque.

The engine is fitted with a factory five-speed automatic transmission. From the factory, the car was fitted with the Convenience Group 2, leather seats, and a CD changer.

When the pickup conversion was performed, the car also received 20-inch wheels and Eibach lowering springs. This is an odd car that will require a special type of buyer. Iit’s currently on auction at cars & bids, with the highest bid as of writing at $12,700.