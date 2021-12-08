Corvette Z06 Pricing Teased By Marketing Manager

By Shane McGlaun •

Chevrolet likes to tease and did that extensively before officially revealing the 2023 Corvette Z06. That vehicle is now official, and we know pretty much all there is to know about it aside from the price. Recently Corvette marketing manager Harlan Charles was interviewed on the Corvette Today podcast.

During the interview, Charles dropped hints about the pricing of the new Z06, which he says will be officially announced soon. However, Charles was rather cryptic, stating that anyone familiar with past generation Corvette base Stingray to base Z06 pricing difference wouldn’t be surprised at the price of the C8 Z06.

The C7 Corvette in 2014 had a price difference between a base Stingray and the base Z06 of $27,000. By 2019, the price difference between the two models was $24,000.

That would seem to suggest the new Z06 would start at somewhere between $86,000 and $89,000, considering the C8 starts at $62,195. Considering the performance and handling of the new Z06, if that pricing is accurate, it will be quite a performance bargain.