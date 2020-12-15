CORSAIR Releases GeForce RTX 30-Series GPU Water Blocks

Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 10:52 AM

CORSAIR Releases Wide Range of Hydro X Series Water Blocks for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series GPUs

FREMONT, CA, December 15th, 2020 – CORSAIR, a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today announced the immediate availability of a wide range of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series compatible water blocks in its award-winning Hydro X Series of custom cooling parts. The new range of Hydro X Series XG7 RGB GPU Water Blocks delivers exceptional cooling performance and unrivaled aesthetics for GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 Founders Edition, ASUS ROG STRIX, MSI VENTUS, and dozens of reference design graphics cards. A full compatibility list for all supported models is online at https://www.corsair.com/ custom-cooling-configurator/ gpu-search.

Equipped with more than 50 high-density cooling fins, a full-length aluminum backplate, and 16 individually addressable RGB LEDs, the new water blocks allow enthusiasts to experience all the benefits of custom liquid cooling alongside the breakthrough performance of NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics cards.

All CORSAIR Hydro X Series XG7 RGB GPU Water Blocks feature a total conversion design that cools all your graphics card’s components including the GPU, memory, and VRMs. Precision CNC cut nickel-plated copper cold plate construction ensures high-performance cooling, with more than 50 high-density cooling fins for massive thermal transfer and surface area. A full-length aluminum shroud and backplate completely protect your graphics card’s PCB and sensitive components, while delivering a unified style for your entire card that fits seamlessly into the Hydro X Series ecosystem.

In addition to cooler temperatures, the new XG7 RGB water blocks also offer head-turning aesthetics, starting with a redesigned and reinforced manifold inspired by the iconic look of CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB memory. 16 Individually addressable RGB LEDs enable vibrant, customizable lighting controlled with powerful CORSAIR iCUE software when paired with a CORSAIR iCUE Controller (sold separately), or via compatible motherboards using an included 5V ARGB adapter cable. CORSAIR iCUE software enables fully synchronized RGB lighting for all compatible devices in your loop and your entire setup.

The XG7 RGB comes with pre-applied thermal material and thermal pads for quick and easy installation. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series cards supported include NVIDIA 3080 and 3090 Founders Editions, ASUS ROG STRIX, MSI VENTUS, and more than 55 reference design cards from third party vendors – a full list is available at https://www.corsair.com/ custom-cooling-configurator/ gpu-search.

GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 Founders Editions come to iCUE

In addition to the wide availability of XG7 RGB water blocks for NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics cards, CORSAIR is also proud to announce that the integrated RGB lighting in NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 Founders Edition cards can now be fully controlled using CORSAIR iCUE software. Choose from a wide array of lighting effects, synchronize with the rest of your system, or simply color match your setup with a single click.

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

CORSAIR Hydro X Series XG7 RGB GPU Water Blocks are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

CORSAIR Hydro X Series XG7 RGB GPU Water Blocks are backed by a three-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of CORSAIR Hydro X Series XG7 RGB GPU Water Blocks, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

