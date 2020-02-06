Posted by Meng Vang | Thu, Feb 06, 2020 - 10:35 AM

Corsair Introduces K95 RGB Platinum XT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

As a refresh of the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum mechanical gaming keyboard, the K95 RGB Platinum XT comes with a few redesigned features. The G1-6 are still present on this keyboard, but Corsair has included additional blue keycaps to replace the G-keys. These are known as S-keys. With the Elgato Stream Deck software, users can reassign the S-keys for streaming functionality. Unlike the wrist rest seen on the K95 RGB Platinum, the XT comes with extra padding to increase comfort while typing or gaming. Other features on the keyboard include RGB illumination with iCUE software support, 8MB of onboard memory, medium textured keycaps, and genuine Cherry MX switches. This keyboard also comes with three switch varieties: Cherry MX Speed, Brown, and Blue switches. The MX Speed and Brown switches now have a 100 million keystroke cycle. This makes the K95 RGB Platinum XT the first to utilize these switches.

The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT also comes with a two year warranty. Available to purchase now for $199.99, this mechanical gaming keyboard maintains the price of the original K95 RGB Platinum while boasting a host of new features for gamers and content creators alike.