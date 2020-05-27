Coronavirus Has Killed BlizzCon 2020

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, May 27, 2020 - 9:05 AM

Another name has been added to the list of major events that won’t be held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Blizzard has decided to cancel BlizzCon 2020. The announcement of the cancellation comes after Blizzard said in April that it was exploring options and trying to determine if the conference could be held.

BlizzCon executive producer Saralyn Smith wrote, “Ultimately, after considering our options, we’ve come to the very difficult decision to not have BlizzCon this year.” She also noted that Blizzard was feeling “deeply disappointed” about the decision.

Blizzard is talking about how it might be able to “channel the BlizzCon spirit” and connect with fans online. “We’d want to do this as soon as we could, but given that this is new-ish territory and the different factors involved, it will most likely be sometime early next year. BlizzCon is also a stage for big esports events in Blizzard games each year, so we’re also looking into alternatives for supporting some of the high-level competition that would normally take place at the show,” wrote Smith in a blog post.

Blizzard promises to share more plans with fans as they develop. It seems the best fans can hope for are some online tournaments in 2020.