Cooler Master Debuts New Thermal Products at CES 2020

As with most major companies, Cooler Master uses CES to announce many of their upcoming new products. This year, Cooler Master shows new products in nearly every one of their product lines.

Let’s start looking at what Cooler Master tells us about their upcoming Thermal Products.

G200P

The MasterAir G200P is a 39.4 mm low-profile CPU cooler designed for small form factor cases and compact PC builds. Built with a powerful 92mm squared PWM fan to maximize top-down cooling, the G200P features a wide fan speed range that is fine tuned for maximum airflow, overall cooling performance and silent operation.

The G200P will be available on January 14th, 2020 for $44.99. You can pre-order this new cooler on Amazon.

Hyper 212 EVO (Version 2)

An update to the legendary Hyper 212 EVO flagship air cooler, the Hyper 212 EVO (Version 2) features an updated mounting bracket system for easier installation and the new SickleFlow (Version 2) case fans, allowing quiet performance and optimized airflow.

The Hyper 212 EVO V2 is expected to be released in February 2020 for $36.99

MasterFan MF120 Halo

The MasterFan MF120 Halo provides an Ideal air-cooling solution for CPU coolers and chassis in-take fans. MF120 Halo is fitted with multiple layers of noise reduction technology along with a perfect blend of fan blade cools components in silence. Featuring dual Loop Addressable RGB Lighting, the MF120 Halo also exudes vibrant colors while generating high pressure airflow.

The MasterFan MF120 Halo is currently available on Amazon for $19.99, a 3-n-1 pack that includes a wired ARGB controller will be available on January 21, 2020 for $64.99.

SickleFlow 120 Series (Version 2)

Redeveloped for performance, the SickleFlow 120 case fan series features an improvement on the Air Balance blades with regards to optimized silent performance as well as a revamped rifle-bearing frame. The fans will be available in non-LED, LED (Red, Blue), RGB, and ARGB.

The SickleFlow 120 V2 should be available in January 2020 starting at $7.99 (non-LED), $9.99 (Red or Blue LED), $16.99 (ARGB).

MasterLiquid ML120L/240 (Lite – Version 2)

The MasterLiquid ML120L and 240L (Version 2) features a refreshed design from the popular MasterLiquid Lite Series. Featuring a newly designed 3rd Gen. Dual Chamber Pump and an enlarged radiator surface area. the ML Lite (Version 2) improves overall cooling efficiency of the AIO and optimized cooling performance. The ML Lite (Version 2) will also include the latest SickleFlow 120 RGB fan, equipped with a new design and Air Balance fan blades.

The MasterLiquid ML120L/240L (Lite-Version 2) is expected to be available in February 2020, with an estimated retail price between $119.99 to $129.99.

Cooler Master has more thermal products lined up to be released in the first quarter of 2020. Keep an eye here for more information.