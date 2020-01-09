Cooler Master Debuts New Peripherals and Lifestyle Products at CES 2020

Along with new Thermal products, Power Supplies and Cases, Cooler Master is introducing a number of other Peripherals and Lifestyle products at CES 2020.

Audio Peripherals

The MH600 Series is a set of gaming headsets who emphasize comfort and high-quality audio — customized for your own preferences. Dubbed as “Your Audio, Your Way,” each headset in the lineup offers different features and varying compatibility options while maintaining the same core tenets of comfort and quality:

The MH630 is the base model, with a 3.5mm audio jack for universal compatibility with PC, console, and even mobile gaming.

The MH650 is upgraded with ambient RGB illumination and virtual 7.1 surround sound for superior immersion and sound quality, with single USB connectivity that’s ideal for hardcore PC and console gaming.

The MH670 lets you choose your ideal listening experience with interchangeable 3.5mm or 2.4GHz wireless capability for lag-free, virtual 7.1 surround sound audio.

All three of the new headsets are due to arrive sometime before the end of February 2020, exact dates are not available at this time. The MH630 has a MSRP of $59.99; MH650 will go for $89.99; MH670 is expected to cost $119.99.

Mice

The MM831 is a truly cord-free gaming mouse that integrates Qi wireless charging capabilities on top of pro-grade features and specs. The MM831 offers gamers the choice of traditional corded mode or two different types of wireless functionality: lag-free 2.4Ghz wireless or convenient Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, the MM831 also features a Pixart optical sensor adjustable up to 32000 DPI, durable PBT buttons and Omron switches, and 4-zone LED lighting, customizable with Cooler Master’s desktop software.

The MM711 is a variant of the MM710, the lightest gaming mouse ever. All the same lightweight features and benefits of the MM710 are intact, with the addition of LED capability that is customizable via the Cooler Master software.

The MM711 will be available as a Limited Edition in 2nd Quarter 2020 for $69.99, the MM831 will be available around the same time for $79.99.

Monitors

The Cooler Master GM27-CF 27” curved gaming monitor is built with an ultra-game mode through FreeSync. The monitor reaches a high refresh rate of 165Hz and up to 1ms response time. Featuring an FHD 1920*1080 VA panel, in-wide color gamut, and ultra-narrow bezels, the GM27-CF is designed for gamers looking to experience minimal compromise while enjoying beautiful in-game landscapes.

The Cooler Master GM34-CW 34” curved gaming monitor utilizes an Ultra WQHD 3440*1440 VA Panel to achieve maximum display quality and capability. The monitor reaches a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and up to 1ms response time, supported by DisplayHDR400. The ultrawide monitor includes an adjustable stand and low blue light display mode, preventing eyestrain and providing ergonomic solutions.

Both monitors will be available in February 2020, pricing is expected to be $299.99 for the GM27-CF and $799.99 for the CM34-CW.

Chairs

The Caliber R1 and Caliber R2 gaming chair line is designed for premium comfort and style and features an ergonomic design alongside breathable PU material – capable of withstanding long hours of work or gameplay. The chair includes adjustable and optional features, including 90-180 degree recline capaibilities, and head and lumbar support pillow accessories. The Caliber R1 looks to be available in Red, Blue, White and Purple.

The Cooler Master Caliber R1 is currently available on Amazon for $219.99 while the Caliber R2 will be available sometime in the 1st quarter 2020 for $299.99.

The Caliber X1 provides an extra-large ergonomic design suitable for consumers with large chair preference. The chair includes 10-20% larger casters in comparison with Caliber R1, along with perforated PU leather, to provide body heat dissipation, overall sturdier build, and additional functionalities.

The Caliber X1 will be available during the 1st quarter of 2020, with a MSRP of $349.99

“Work and Play” with comfort. The Ergo L is an ergonomic office chair built with an advance unibody seat mechanism, making it easier to adjust height and comfort. Ergo L includes a full-aluminum back support frame and breathable material to withstand long office and gaming hours.

Like the other chairs, the Ergo L will be available during the 1st quarter 2020, with a MSRP of $599.99

Floor Mat

The Cooler Master FM510 Floor Mat features high-quality water repellent coating and 100% natural rubber, providing a premium texture similar to a gaming mousepad. The anti-fray stitching and nylon blend prevents the mat from being susceptible to dirt, messes, and frays.

The FM510 Floor Mat is expected to be available in the 1st quarter of 2020, and no pricing has been announced.