Cool Morgan Plus Four CX-T Doesn’t Need Roads

By Shane McGlaun •

Morgan has been producing old-school two-seat sports cars for a long time. It has revealed a new version of its sports car called the Morgan Plus Four CX-T, which it says is designed for overland adventure. For those unfamiliar, overland adventuring is essentially a vehicle designed to travel off-road and allow you to camp wherever you may end up for the night.

The Plus Four CX-T is based on the new Morgan platform that was unveiled in 2019 and is fitted with special suspension and other components to make it suitable for off-road use. Morgan teamed up with a company called Rally Raid UK, known for producing race cars used in the Dakar rally.

The upgraded suspension gives the vehicle 230 millimeters of ground clearance. The vehicle also has underbody and occupant protection systems. One of the more interesting features is an external exoskeleton that replaces the normal trunk with an area for tools and equipment.

That exterior area can hold two fuel tanks, a tool chest, and two spare tires. Only eight examples of the Plus Four CX-T will be built, and they are priced starting at 170,000 plus taxes.