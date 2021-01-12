College Students Can Subscribe To Hulu For $2 Per Month

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 8:07 AM

Hulu wants to gain new and younger subscribers and is offering a seriously discounted price to move the college students in. Hulu will now offer a reduced cost plan for college students in the US at $1.99 per month. The new plan kicked off yesterday, and eligible college students over the age of 18 can sign up for the deal.

The plan isn’t limited and allows subscribers to watch the full streaming library with ads. $1.99 per month is 67 percent off of the regular $5.99 price tag. The discounted rate is for the normal tier and allows two simultaneous streams.

Hulu is going after subscriber gains with the discounted plan amid increasing competition from other streaming platforms. Last we heard, who had 38.8 million subscribers with more than 4.1 million of that number subscribing to live TV. That’s a 28 percent gain compared to the end of 2019.

Hulu is working with SheerID to confirm if subscribers are eligible for the special deal. Users will be required to submit info on a form for the company to compare with “select authoritative data sources” to determine if they qualify for the deal.