Chrome OS Capture Mode Coming Soon

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 9:36 AM

Chromebook’s are becoming more and more popular as people work and learn from home and often need less expensive laptops for more people in the home. Recently a new feature for the Chrome OS was discovered that would give the machines a user interface for the screenshot tool. The tool is called “capture mode” and is said to be more than a basic interface.

The screen capture feature will reportedly let users take screen recordings, and it sounds as if the feature will replace a number of third-party extensions and apps users rely on now. The new capture mode has been in the repository for a few weeks.

It appears Google is gearing up to roll the future out broadly with the Canary channel version of Chrome OS, adding a flag for the capture mode. That flag is called “Screen capture test” and adds a screen capture icon to the Chrome OS taskbar.

The interface offers options for movable and resizable screenshots. The resizable screenshot tool also provides a pixel indicator allowing users to adjust images to the exact size they want. Options for capturing specific windows are also available to enable users to switch to overview mode, click the desired image, and take a screenshot easily. Screen Recorder can also record videos the entire screen and may support copying only selected areas of the window. There’s no indication of exactly when the visual turnup.