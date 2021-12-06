China Will Investigate A Strange Cube-Shaped Rock On The Moon

By Shane McGlaun •

China has been conducting operations with its Yutu-2 rover for a long time now. The rover landed on the moon as part of China’s 2019 mission. One of the more interesting discoveries that China has made is of what appears to be a cube-shaped rock sitting on the lunar surface.

Yutu-2 will cruise over to the strange-looking rock and conduct some scientific investigations. China nicknamed the object something that translates to “mystery house.” The rover will spend the next 2 to 3 days getting closer to the object to investigate.

The assumption is that the mystery rock is just a boulder sitting on the moon’s surface. This portion of the moon is strewn with debris and rocks from various impacts over the millennia.

Since landing on the moon, Yutu-2 has traveled 2756 feet across the lunar surface. It will continue to explore and conduct scientific investigations as long as possible. However, there is no clear indication when we might have more data on exactly what the mysterious object is.