Chevy Has Raced The Silverado ZR2 For Years

By Shane McGlaun •

Chevrolet only recently revealed the 2022 Silverado ZR2 pickup as the most off-road-oriented version of the truck ever produced. Despite the truck only recently going public, Chevy has confirmed that it has been racing the truck in some of the most extreme environments in the world in the Best In The Desert Off-road racing series.

Chad Hall has raced a preproduction ZR2, and what was learned during the racing events was used to develop components for the production ZR2 and performance parts. So while the ZR2 has only now been revealed, it is already race-proven.

Chevrolet also notes that the preproduction racing truck and the production ZR2 are virtually identical, sharing most major components. The racing truck shares the frame, V-8 engine, two-speed automatic transmission, transfer case, differentials, and skid plates with the production truck.

It was exciting to help Chevrolet prove the Silverado ZR2s off-road capability, hiding the prototype technologies in plain sight, said Hall. The tests and refinements made over the past couple of years absolutely prove the adage that racing improves the breed making the production Silverado ZR2 a strong, capable off-road truck.