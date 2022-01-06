Chevrolet Silverado EV Debuts As A 2024 Model

By Shane McGlaun •

Chevy has pulled the wraps off of its very first electric pickup called the 2024 Silverado EV. the truck will be offered in Work Truck, and RST trims. Buyers who choose the RST version can also get a Wide Open Watts Mode delivering up to 664 horsepower and 780 pound-foot torque.

The standard electric powertrain delivers 510 horsepower and 615 pound-foot of torque. GM estimates of 400-mile driving range on both versions of the truck. The RST is estimated to reach 60 mph in less than 4.5 seconds.

All versions of the truck come standard with DC fast charging and have an optional 10.2kW offboard power system. Properly equipped, the truck can tow up to 10,000 pounds with a 1300 pound payload capacity.

The RST First Edition and the Work Truck will be the only two versions when the vehicle launches. The truck is quite expensive, with the First Edition version selling for $105,000. The Work Truck will start at $39,900 with several other price points depending on trim level and options.