Chevrolet Reveals Its First Pursuit Rated Police Truck
Chevrolet has announced the new 2023 Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle. The pickup slots into the line with the Tahoe PPV using the same 355 horsepower 5.3-liter V-8 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission. Chevy also fits the truck with six-piston Brembo front brakes and 16-inch rotors for improved brake durability.
Also fitted as standard is a heavy-duty engine air filter and some tidbits from the Z71 off-road package. Those components include Rancho shocks, a locking rear differential, and a skid plate. For departments needing additional ground clearance, a two-inch suspension lift is available.
Silverado PPV can tow 9300 pounds, making it capable of performing non-pursuit duties for marine and mounted police divisions. Chevrolet also designed the vehicle to be upfitted with auxiliary wiring circuits, a surveillance mode circuit, five upfitter switches, and the option to delete the front center seat.
The Silverado PPV is a crew-cab, short-bed, four-wheel-drive pickup. It utilizes Goodyear all-terrain tires that are speed rated.