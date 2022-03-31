Chevrolet Reveals Its First Pursuit Rated Police Truck

By Shane McGlaun •

Chevrolet has announced the new 2023 Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle. The pickup slots into the line with the Tahoe PPV using the same 355 horsepower 5.3-liter V-8 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission. Chevy also fits the truck with six-piston Brembo front brakes and 16-inch rotors for improved brake durability.

Also fitted as standard is a heavy-duty engine air filter and some tidbits from the Z71 off-road package. Those components include Rancho shocks, a locking rear differential, and a skid plate. For departments needing additional ground clearance, a two-inch suspension lift is available.

Silverado PPV can tow 9300 pounds, making it capable of performing non-pursuit duties for marine and mounted police divisions. Chevrolet also designed the vehicle to be upfitted with auxiliary wiring circuits, a surveillance mode circuit, five upfitter switches, and the option to delete the front center seat.

The Silverado PPV is a crew-cab, short-bed, four-wheel-drive pickup. It utilizes Goodyear all-terrain tires that are speed rated.