Check Out The First Bespoke Pininfarina Battista Electric Hypercar

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Jul 21, 2021 - 8:23 AM

Pininfarina has been talking about its Battista electric hypercar for a while. The vehicle seen in the image below is the first commissioned Battista that will be heading to a customer. The vehicle is inspired by New York City and is done up in carbon fiber with Iconica Blu thread woven into it. The result is visible carbon fiber with a blue tint.

Other features of the car include a red Exterior Jewelry Pack that puts the bright color along the window and side sills. The owner also chose hand-painted white stripes along the side of the car in a color called Bianco Sestiere Metallic. The center-lock wheels are painted in Dark Mat Gray with a black center-lock ring.

The black ring on the wheels matches the roof, rear diffuser, and rear wing. The logo on the front is made from brushed and polished anodized aluminum. Part of the fun of buying a Battista electric hypercar is that customers get to go through the customization program for their vehicle.

With a total of 128 million different color combinations, none of the 150 Battista cars will be the same. The lucky owner of this particular car is a mystery.