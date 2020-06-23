Check out That These Cool Officially-Licensed Switch Controllers

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 10:08 AM

When it comes to accessories for the Nintendo Switch gaming console, there are plenty of them on the market to choose from. A company called Hori makes some of the coolest officially-licensed controllers for the Nintendo Switch on the market today. One of its most popular offerings is its line of Mini Controllers for the Switch, and it has a new range of licensed controllers for fans to drool over.

Several of the controllers are Pokémon-themed, including a Pikachu controller that’s brightly colored and looks very much like the 80s. Hori also an Eevee controller in the Mini Controller line. A Pikachu logo controller in yellow and black based on the HoriPad is also available that is wireless.

Switch fans looking for a Mini Controller who don’t care for Pokémon also have several other options to choose from. The options include a Super Mario controller with very cool graphics featuring Mario and Bowser. Two other designs are available with more abstract art and red or blue.

In all their six controllers which are all up for preorder right now reports Nintendo Life. The Nintendo Character controllers sell for $27.99 each while the two abstract Mini Controllers sell for $26.99 each. The wireless Pikachu HoriPad sells for $59.99.