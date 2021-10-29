Check Out Nissan’s Project Overland Pathfinder

By Shane McGlaun •

Nissan will be on hand at SEMA 2021 in Las Vegas early next month. One of the coolest vehicles that it will be showing off at the event is its Project Overland Pathfinder. While the blocky truck-based Pathfinder of years gone by was a serious off-roader, few see the new Pathfinder that way.

Nissan wants to change that and showing off a Pathfinder with accessories installed that’s ready to go adventuring. The vehicle includes a NISMO Off-Road two-inch lift kit with custom shocks. It also rolls on custom NISMO Off-Road wheels fitted with all-terrain tires.

It also has a prototype roof rack, 83-liter rugged cases from ROAM, NISMO driving lights, and a custom front bumper guard. Other touches include a bunch of additional lighting and a Nestbox Camper Conversion Kit that features a camp kitchen and sleeping platform.

Nissan says many of the parts it will offer to Pathfinder customers are being debuted on the Overland Pathfinder. Those parts will be available from NISMO retailers early next spring.