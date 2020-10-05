Check Out A Few Highlights From Minecraft Live

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 8:00 AM

Minecraft Live took place over the weekend, and some interesting tidbits surfaced during the conference. The game saw a 90 percent increase in multiplayer sessions while the community has grown to roughly 132 million players per month. Interestingly, the game has players in both Antarctica and Vatican City.

Also mentioned during the event was the Caves & Cliffs update. This will bring improvements to the game with an update to caves players can explore and mountains. New mineables will be added to the game, including copper ore, crystal geodes, telescopes, and the previously mentioned improvements to cave and mountain generation. New mobs are being added, including the Warden. Gordon is described as a “hostile mob well adapted to the dark caves who reacts to movement instead of sight.”

Another addition is Axolotl, described as “an adorable cave-dwelling water creature that can aid in battle.” That update will land next summer. Also announced was a new DLC called Howling Peaks. It’s described as, “Our Howling Peaks DLC will introduce a new boss – the Tempest Golem – who creates a storm of howling winds from the top of perilous peaks. New missions, items, and mobs await in this stormy conflict!”

Developers say they will soon be releasing a free update that introduces “Apocalypse Plus.” that is a set of 20 new difficulties available after Apocalypse VII adding more challenge increasing the power ceiling for characters in the game.