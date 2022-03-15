Charge Reveals Fully Electric 1967 Mustang

By Shane McGlaun •

Charge has announced plans to build 499 fully electrified classic Mustangs. Each unit is made using a licensed reproduction 1967 Mustang Fastback shell. These fully licensed body shells look exactly like an original 1967 Mustang but don’t take one of the remaining classic Mustangs out of circulation, which will please Mustang purists.

Each Charge Mustang utilizes a 64 kWh battery pack combined with an electric motor producing 536 horsepower and 1106 pound-foot of torque. Charge estimates 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds and a fully electric driving range of about 200 miles. When the battery needs recharged, it can charge at 50 kW.

The car looks almost exactly like a somewhat customized original 1967 Mustang on the exterior. However, the interior is nothing like the original cars utilizing a large touchscreen in the center of the dash and custom seats.

Charge plans to build less than 500 cars at 350,000 each. That would convert around $450,000, meaning these reproduction electric Mustangs cost significantly more than a like-new original.