CES 2021: Kingston Ghost Tree NVMe SSD Reaches 7000 MB/s

Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 8:21 AM

CES 2021: Kingston Previews New NVMe SSD Lineup

Next-Gen NVMe PCIe 4.0 Drives

All-New External USB 3.2 Gen 2 SSD

Fountain Valley, CA – January 11, 2021 − Kingston Digital, Inc., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced its upcoming NVMe SSD roadmap at the all-digital CES 2021. Although we adopt a new format this year, Kingston will bring its industry-leading SSDs to the forefront for attendees to experience virtually.

Kingston is poised to continue its SSD market leadership position with both new client and data center U.2 NVMe drives this year. The new offerings include its first PCIe NVMe Gen 4.0 SSDs as well as an external USB 3.2 SSD:

Ghost Tree : Our upcoming High-Performance Gen 4.0 drive is perfect for the content creator and power user. Codenamed “Ghost Tree,” Kingston is targeting speeds of 7000MB/s read and write , stretching PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 8-channel to the limit with capacities ranging from 1TB-4TB.

Our upcoming High-Performance is perfect for the content creator and power user. Codenamed “Ghost Tree,” Kingston is targeting speeds of , stretching to the limit with capacities ranging from 1TB-4TB. NV Series : The latest Gen 3.0 x4 SSD is the ideal entry-level drive for first-time NVMe users with capacities up to 2TB.

: The latest Gen 3.0 x4 SSD is the ideal entry-level drive for first-time NVMe users with capacities up to 2TB. XS2000 : Kingston’s all-new USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 external drive with 500GB – 2TB capacities is perfect as additional storage for photos, videos and other files. The USB Type-C 1 interface allows for super-fast data transfers up to 2000MB/s.

: Kingston’s all-new USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 with 500GB – 2TB capacities is perfect as additional storage for photos, videos and other files. The USB Type-C interface allows for super-fast data transfers up to 2000MB/s. DC1500M : The Data Center 1500M is an update to the DC1000M adding support for multi-namespaces. The U.2 NVMe SSD is designed to support a wide range of data-intensive workloads including cloud computing, web hosting and virtual infrastructures.

“Now that CES is moving online, we have a greater opportunity to connect with new and existing tech communities around the world,” said Louis Kaneshiro, director of the SSD product engineering division, Kingston. “CES is the best time to share what’s next from Kingston and we are very excited to launch our first Gen 4.0 NVMe SSDs as well as an external drive this year. When it comes to NVMe, we will have all customer segments covered from consumers to prosumers to data centers.”

1 USB Type-C and USB-C are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.

About Kingston Technology Company, Inc.

From big data, to laptops and PCs, to IoT-based devices like smart and wearable technology, to design-in and contract manufacturing, Kingston helps deliver the solutions used to live, work and play. The world’s largest PC makers and cloud-hosting companies depend on Kingston for their manufacturing needs, and our passion fuels the technology the world uses every day. We strive beyond our products to see the bigger picture, to meet the needs of our customers and offer solutions that make a difference. To learn more about how Kingston Is With You, visit Kingston.com.