CES 2021: Kingston Ghost Tree NVMe SSD Reaches 7000 MB/s

CES 2021: Kingston Previews New NVMe SSD Lineup
Fountain Valley, CA – January 11, 2021 − Kingston Digital, Inc., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced its upcoming NVMe SSD roadmap at the all-digital CES 2021. Although we adopt a new format this year, Kingston will bring its industry-leading SSDs to the forefront for attendees to experience virtually.
Kingston is poised to continue its SSD market leadership position with both new client and data center U.2 NVMe drives this year. The new offerings include its first PCIe NVMe Gen 4.0 SSDs as well as an external USB 3.2 SSD:
“Now that CES is moving online, we have a greater opportunity to connect with new and existing tech communities around the world,” said Louis Kaneshiro, director of the SSD product engineering division, Kingston. “CES is the best time to share what’s next from Kingston and we are very excited to launch our first Gen 4.0 NVMe SSDs as well as an external drive this year. When it comes to NVMe, we will have all customer segments covered from consumers to prosumers to data centers.”
