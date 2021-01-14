CD Projekt Red Promises A Commitment To Quality For Cyberpunk 2077

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 8:28 AM

CD Projekt Red has taken a beating over the terrible state of Cyberpunk 2077 when the game launched. The game was so bug-riddled and unplayable that many retailers began offering refunds on the game, and it was pulled from the PlayStation Store. The game developers have now published a letter on their website, promising that they are committed to quality for Cyberpunk 2077.

The devs say they are committed to fixing bugs and crashes in the game and will continue to work to improve the game with future updates. Updates are promised no matter the platform gamers are playing Cyberpunk 2077 on.

The developers tried to outline what happened to make the game have so many issues, particularly the massive gap between the PC and console versions of the game. One thing many gamers have been wondering is if the game was even tested on older generation consoles.

The co-founder of the game developing company said, “We did. As it turned out, our testing did not show many of the crashes you experienced while playing the game. As we got closer to launch, we saw significant improvements each and every day, and we really believed we’d deliver in the final day zero update.” Read the full explanation here.