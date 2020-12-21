CD Projekt Red May Face A Class-Action Lawsuit

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 8:23 AM

Gamers have been outraged at the mess that is Cyberpunk 2077. The game was highly anticipated and launched in terrible condition with bugs that have resulted in many gamers seeking a refund. A new report has surfaced that says that game developer, CD Projekt Red may be the target of a class-action lawsuit.

According to the report, a lawsuit is being considered accusing the developer of “misrepresentation to receive financial benefits.” The developer is based in Warsaw, Poland. Lawyers and investigators are reportedly currently considering whether or not to take action against the company.

The game has been a mess on PC, but particularly on game consoles.CD Projekt Red has offered to give refunds to those who aren’t happy with the game. Both Microsoft and Sony are also offering refunds, and Sony removed the game from its store indefinitely.

Many fans still hope that the game will be fixed in the future. However, there have been patches made already, and many issues still remain.