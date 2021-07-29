Callaway Silverado SC602 Hits 60 MPH In 4.3 Seconds

By Shane McGlaun •

For a long time, automotive tuner Callaway has been tweaking Corvettes and other GM cars for improved performance. People who want the utility offered by a truck but want the performance to go along with it may find the Callaway Silverado SC602 might be exactly what they need. The truck starts with a 6.2-liter V8 that makes 420 horsepower and 460 pound-foot of torque.

Callaway attaches a TVS R2650 supercharger to the engine allowing it to produce 602 horsepower and 580 pound-foot of torque. With the V8 attached, the vehicle can reach 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 12.5 seconds at 113 mph.

That’s 1.1 seconds faster to 60 mph and 1.4 seconds faster in the quarter-mile compared to stock. Callaway will perform the SC602 conversion on the Trail Boss, RST, LTZ, and High Country trim levels Buyers get to choose 20 or 22-inch wheels.

Additional tweaks are made to the interior, including various trim elements and Alcantara over the horn button. Despite the supercharger, the truck does maintain both Callaway and GM warranties.