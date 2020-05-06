Call of Duty: Warzone Hits 60 Million Players

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, May 06, 2020 - 9:41 AM

Activision hit a significant landmark with its Call of Duty game Warzone that launched on March 10. Warzone has now racked up over 60 million players with the number reached about a week before the game turns two months old. Call of Duty Modern Warfare has also proven very popular.

Activision has stated that Modern Warfare has “sold through more units and has more players than any prior Call of Duty title at this point after its release.” Warzone certainly helped Modern Warfare to reach its lofty number. Warzone is a free-to-play game that can be downloaded standalone.

However, Warzone shares cross-progression with Modern Warfare and undoubtedly led some gamers to purchase Modern Warfare after playing the free title. Activision said in its recent earnings call, “In the first quarter, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare unit sell-through was the highest for the franchise outside of a launch quarter.”

While Activision is bragging about numbers for players, it’s also talking about what it will do to make up for a malfunction in XP progression both games suffered from recently. Activision will offer a Double XP period for players through May 8. Another recent change disabled the helicopter in Warzone reports Essentiallysports.