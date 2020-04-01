Call of Duty: Warzone has Banned over 50,000 Cheaters so Far

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Apr 01, 2020 - 10:32 AM

One of the more popular games on the market right now is Call of Duty: Warzone. As anyone who plays shooters with other players online knows, cheaters are rampant and much hated in the community. Infinity Ward recently announced that it had banned over 50,000 cheaters since Warzone launched on March 10.

The developers also talked about the programs used to detect and ban cheaters and cheat providers. Naturally, Infinity Ward isn’t spilling all the beans on what it does to catch and stop cheaters. The developers say that they take all forms of cheating very seriously and want to maintain a level and fair playing field for everyone.

The things Infinity Ward is doing to fight cheaters include:

Our security teams monitor 24/7 to investigate data and identify potential infractions.

The teams review all possible cheats and hacks, this includes identifying use of aimbots, wallhacks and more.

We’re working to improve our in-game system for reporting potential cheating. Plans are underway to streamline the UI for a more seamless reporting experience.

For all reports that are received in-game, they are both analyzed and filtered based on key data.

Once investigations are complete, we will continue to work as quickly as possible to ban.

The developers say that they will provide regular count on the latest number of bans issued as needed. They also reiterate that there’s no place for cheating in the game that they are fighting cheaters 24/7.