Call of Duty Modern Warfare And War Zone Crashes Are Under Investigation

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Oct 01, 2020 - 8:08 AM

Activision has confirmed that it is investigating an issue that some players are experiencing with crashes after the update for Season 6. The crashes are affecting Modern Warfare and Warzone with Activision telling those experiencing the issues to stay tuned earlier this week.

The update went live this week on all platforms, and players soon started reporting crashes on the PC, PS4, and Xbox One versions of the game. Many players see the game crash by kicking them out entirely back to the main home screen of their platform. Some users are reporting multiple crashes on their console over a several hour span.

Season 6 added lots of new content to the game, including new operators, Farah and Nikolai. Other than the operators, new Warzone Subway Metro stations were added, and a new Armored Royale mode that’s a bit like Mad Max.

The update also brought new Easter Eggs and puzzles for players to solve. It’s unclear exactly what is causing the crashes at this time.