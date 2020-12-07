Call Of Duty Franchise Earned $3 Billion In The Last Year

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 9:17 AM

Call of Duty is one of the most popular game franchises in the world, and its earnings show it. A report has surfaced that the franchise earned more than $3 billion in the last 12 months alone. The pandemic certainly helped those earnings as more people were stuck at home with nothing to do but play games.

The money is termed as “net bookings,” which Activision says is “an operating metric that is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period, and includes license fees, merchandise, and publisher incentives, among others, and is equal to net revenues excluding the impact from deferrals.”

CoD saw an increase in net bookings year-over-year of 80% in 2020. The company also reports that units sold increased by 40%. Over 200 million people have played a CoD game from the franchise in 2020.

Another impressive metric is that on console and PC, the franchise saw its biggest player count in history this year. November 2020 was also the most significant November for monthly players and hours played in franchise history.