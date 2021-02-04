Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Adds New Maps

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Feb 04, 2021 - 9:31 AM

The new update has landed for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War that brings a couple of new maps for players to enjoy. Multiplayer gains a map called Express, which is a remake of a map from Black Ops 2. The popular Zombies mode also gets a Firebase Z map that is set in Vietnam.

Express is an abandoned train station allowing players to fight in close quarters, like luggage areas, train tunnels, and on tracks. The map is relatively small, keeping matches fast paced and action-packed. Developers have added an Express 24/7 playlist to Cold War using only that map with a different game mode for each match.

Firebase Z is the new zombies map set in the jungles of Vietnam in a secret Cold War-era research base. An accident on the base released Dark Aether, and zombies players have to fight. The update also brings new weapons, new enemies, new secrets, and Easter eggs.

A new perk called the Tombstone allows players to come back to life after they’ve been taken out. Treyarch also announced League Play is coming to Cold War on February 8. League Play is the competitive mode of the game. The patch went live today at 2 AM ET.