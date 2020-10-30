Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Needs A Huge Amount Of Disk Space

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Oct 30, 2020 - 9:36 AM

All gamers can agree that the size of video games is getting to be too large. One clear example is the recent reveal of the PC specs for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War requiring up to 250 gigabytes of storage. That much storage is required for those who want to run the game using Ultra RTX settings.

Those who won’t run the game on its highest settings can download multiplayer only for 50 gigabytes of disk space. Those who want all game modes will need 175 gigabytes of storage space for Recommended and the Competitive Specs. Many hope that storage requirements will be reduced over time. Modern Warfare saw the amount of space it needed reduced via patches.

Cold War minimum specifications include:

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (v.1803 or higher)

CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

RAM: 8GB RAM

HDD (at launch): 50GB (MP only), 175GB (all game modes)

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950

DirectX 12 compatible system Required

Broadband Internet Connection Required

Recommended specifications are:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X processor

RAM: 12GB RAM

HDD (at launch): 175GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1660 Super or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

DirectX 12 compatible system Required

Broadband Internet Connection Required

RTX Ultimate specs require: