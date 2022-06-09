Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar Revealed

By Shane McGlaun •

Cadillac plans to get seriously into racing for the 2023 season. The automaker says it plans to compete in the 2023 IMSA and WEC championships as well as returning to the 24 Hours of Le Mans. A return to Le Mans marks the first time in 20 years Cadillac has raced in the event.

The car Cadillac is showing off is called the Project GDP Hypercar, which is a preview of its third-generation prototype racing car. Cadillac isn’t offering much in the way of detail on the Project GTP Hypercar. We know that it will be a hybrid vehicle utilizing a 5.5-liter DOHC V8 combined with an LMDh common hybrid system.

Exactly how much power the vehicle produces is unknown. Caddy says it intends to begin track testing of the Project GTP Hypercar this summer. The first time it takes to the track for an official race will be at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2023.

The Project GTP Hypercar is a unique convergence of form and function and showcases Cadillacs future performance aesthetic, said Chris Mikalauskas, lead exterior creative designer Cadillac. We have plenty more to come, from the upcoming race car to amazing production vehicles.