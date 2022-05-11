Cadillac Escalade-V Hauls In More Ways Than One

By Shane McGlaun •

Cadillac has revealed the Escalade-V, bringing its full-sized SUV into the V line. The big SUV uses a 6.2-liter V-8 engine that is supercharged, producing 682 horsepower and 653 pound-foot of torque. That much power pushes the big SUV to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

To help the vehicle maintain traction, Escalade-V comes only with full-time active all-wheel drive. It utilizes a 10-speed automatic transmission and has customizable drive modes, including an active exhaust valve.

The Escalade is an expensive vehicle to begin with, but the Escalade-V takes that high-priced to new levels starting at $149,990, including the destination charge. Cadillac says it will go on sale late this summer.

Several options can add significantly to the price tag, including Super Cruise. However, Cadillac has been clear that Super Cruise will be a late availability option.