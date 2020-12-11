Bug Riddled Cyberpunk 2077 Game Sends Developer’s Stock Plummeting

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Dec 11, 2020 - 8:17 AM

We often wonder when game developers will realize they can’t put out bug-riddled, half baked games. The anticipation behind the videogame Cyberpunk 2077 was huge, but fans are now extremely disappointed in the game after it launched with significant bugs on all platforms. Developer CD Projekt Red has seen a sharp decline in its stock price to the tune of 29 percent.

Reports indicate that the company stock decreased from PLM 443 per share on December 4 to PLM 313.9. The decline in stock price is partly attributed to bugs and glitches with the game that had been widely publicized. While bugs and flaws in the game are sure to anger gamers who have waited a very long time for the game to launch, the game did rack up a huge number of preorders.

Cyberpunk 2077 sold 8 million preorder units, but we suspect many gamers will see the game as a clear-cut reason not to preorder in the future. Many of those sales were made assuming the game would launch and perform as promised, and that just hasn’t happened.

Interestingly, more than half of the 8 million preorders were for the PC version of the game, making Cyberpunk 2077 the largest launch of all time on the PC. The game has also racked up a million concurrent users on Steam, breaking the record for single-player games.