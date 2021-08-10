By Shane McGlaun •

Boeing planned to launch its Starliner spacecraft atop an Atlas V rocket a few days ago. However, the launch was scrubbed after 13 valves failed to open correctly. As a result, the spacecraft had to be removed from the launch platform to investigate what caused the issue.

Despite the delay, Boeing still hopes to launch Starliner this month. Despite its hopes to launch this month, it is working on the capsule. The valves that failed to open were part of the propulsion system, and the issue was caught during prelaunch checks.

Boeing says they have found what caused the problem since it was detected on August 3, and functionality to seven of 13 valves has been restored so far. Boeing still wants to launch the vehicle this month but has given no firm potential launch date.

“Boeing is working a systematic plan to open the affected valves, demonstrate repeatable system performance, and verify the root cause of the issue before returning Starliner to the launch pad for its Orbital Flight Test-2 mission,” company officials wrote in a statement. Boeing also said it was “assessing multiple launch opportunities in August and will work with NASA and the United Launch Alliance to confirm those dates when the spacecraft is ready.”