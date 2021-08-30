BMW M5 CS Gets More Power Thanks To Manhart

By Shane McGlaun •

Most people would think a BMW M5 CS making 626 horsepower, and 553 pound-foot of torque from the factory would be enough. The car can reach 62 mph in only 2.9 seconds. For the tuners at Manhart, there’s never enough power.

It took a single BMW M5 CS and modified the ECU along with adding a carbon air intake and stainless steel exhaust system. The modifications increase the output of the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 to 777 horsepower and 690 pound-foot of torque.

Manhart offers no performance numbers, so we don’t know how much faster the car is compared to stock. While the modified car has an extra 151 horsepower, traction is likely to be an issue mitigating some of the extra power.

In addition to tuning the engine, Manhart also changed the suspension with an adjustable spring kit by KW, new 21-inch wheels, and some subtle changes to the car’s exterior. Since this is one-off, pricing is unannounced.