Blue Oval City Will Bring Ford EVs To The Masses

By Shane McGlaun •

Automakers know that the best way to bring the cost of electric vehicles and batteries down is to build them on a larger scale. The more vehicles you produce, the cheaper the technology becomes. To help it bring electric vehicles to American customers at scale, Ford has announced Blue Oval City.

Blue Oval City is a new auto production complex Ford says is the largest, most advanced, and most efficient in its 118-year history. The facility will sit on a tract of land in western Tennessee, measuring nearly 6 square miles. It will be used to build next-generation electric F-series trucks and advanced batteries.

Ford is also building a new BlueOvalSK Battery Park in central Kentucky with two battery plants building lithium-ion batteries for Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles. A third battery facility will be built in Tennessee.

The facilities are expected to begin producing vehicles and batteries in 2025. Along with the announcement comes the promise of creating nearly 11,000 new jobs.